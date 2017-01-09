Columbus County Animal Control seizes two dogs

Two dogs were seized after being found in deplorable conditions (Source: Columbus County Animal Control)

Charges are still pending in a case involving two dogs seized by the Columbus County Animal Control on Sunday. The dogs were taken from a property off Chaunceytown Road in Lake Waccamaw.

According to Columbus County Animal Control Manager Joey Prince, investigators found both dogs without their required rabies tag and were kept outside without food or water. One dog had no shelter.

Prince said an investigation began after witnesses reported the dogs were being held in deplorable conditions.

“Minimum standards of care for an animal, by state and county statutes require adequate feed, adequate water, a rabies vaccination and a dog house," Prince said . "The owner of these dogs appears to have failed to provide the minimum standards of care required for these animals,”

According to Prince, Animal Control attempted several times to contact the owner of the animals, but the owner refused to discuss the matter or to make improvements in the conditions.

By policy, Columbus County Animals Control prefers to assist county residents, rather than press charges. Any resident who is having difficultly in properly caring for their animal may turn the animal into Animal Control. However, those who refuse facilitation in the care of their animals and refuse to correct areas of concern on their own do face criminal charges.

Prince also stated he was proud of his agency for the level of protection they have provided to county animals since he took command.

The two dogs received a health assessment at a local vet clinic on Monday thanks to an anonymous donor.

