Wilmington police investigate bank robbery

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.

According to Linda Rawley Thompson, spokesperson for the WPD, the incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the Newbridge Bank located at 704 South College Road, across from UNCW.

BANK ROBBERY ALERT! 704 S. College Rd. Newbridge Bank. white male, 5'8, ski mask and sunglasses, light gray hoodie. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 9, 2017

Officials said the suspect, who was around 5'8" tall, entered the bank wearing a ski mask, sunglasses, and a light gray hoodie. He threatened the use of a weapon, but didn't show a weapon and didn't hand over a note.

The man left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and headed south towards Oleander Drive.

Officials said the suspect eventually changed clothes nearby following the robbery.

If you have any information please contact the Wilmington Police Department or Text-a-Tip by sending a text to CRIMES (274637) and begin your message with"Tip708." Text-a-Tip is completely anonymous.

