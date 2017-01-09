What's for lunch January 13th?

Bladen County
Chicken Sandwich
Pickle Chips
BBQ Sandwich
Coleslaw
Cucumber Cup
California Blend Veggies
Applesauce
Brunswick County
Fish Sandwich
Chicken Tenders
Potato Wedges
Broccoli w/Cheese
Diced Pears
Columbus County
Pizza
Hamburger
Pineapple
Side Salad
Milk
Duplin County
Pepperoni Pizza
Fresh Carrots
Green Peas
Peach Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
New Hanover County
Popcorn Chicken
Pork BBQ Sandwich
Pasta Salad
Broccoli w/Cheese
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Pepperoni Pizza
Popcorn Chicken, Roll
Turkey Chef Salad
Ham Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Steamed Broccoli
Baby Carrots
Side Salad
Banana
Mandarin Oranges
Fruit Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Smart Pizza
Corn Dogs
Tater Tots
Grape Tomatoes
Diced Pears
