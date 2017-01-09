What's for lunch January 12th?

Bladen County
Chicken & Rice Casserole
Ham Slices
Freshly Baked Biscuit
Pinto Beans
Seasoned Corn
Brunswick County
Baked Spaghetti w/Roll
Beef Soft Taco
Garden Salad
Green Beans
Diced Peaches
Columbus County
Chef Salad, Roll
Cheeseburger
Apple
Potato Wedges
Broccoli
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Stir Fry w/Rice and Roll
Seasoned Collard Greens
Black-eyed Peas
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Beef-a-Roni
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Northern Beans
Veggie Cup
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Chicken Enchilada
Rice
Hot Dog
Chicken Ranch Salad, Roll
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Campfire Beans
Fresh Broccoli
Cucumber/Tomato Salad
Fresh Orange
Applesauce
Grape Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Cheeseburger
Chicken Nuggets
Home Style Baked Beans
Dill Pickle Spear
Diced Peaches
