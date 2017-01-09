What's for lunch January 12th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch January 12th?

Bladen County

Chicken & Rice Casserole

Ham Slices

Freshly Baked Biscuit

Pinto Beans

Seasoned Corn

Brunswick County

Baked Spaghetti w/Roll

Beef Soft Taco

Garden Salad

Green Beans

Diced Peaches

Columbus County

Chef Salad, Roll

Cheeseburger

Apple

Potato Wedges

Broccoli

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken Stir Fry w/Rice and Roll

Seasoned Collard Greens

Black-eyed Peas

Applesauce Cup

New Hanover County

Beef-a-Roni

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Northern Beans

Veggie Cup

Garden Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Chicken Enchilada

Rice

Hot Dog

Chicken Ranch Salad, Roll

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Campfire Beans

Fresh Broccoli

Cucumber/Tomato Salad

Fresh Orange

Applesauce

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Cheeseburger

Chicken Nuggets

Home Style Baked Beans

Dill Pickle Spear

Diced Peaches

