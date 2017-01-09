UNC QB Mitch Trubisky to enter 2017 NFL Draft

University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky has announced that he will enter the 2017 NFL draft, according to a release by UNC football.

Trubisky will forego his final year of eligibility.

The Tar Heels’ starting quarterback released a statement explaining his decision:

After much research, reflection and prayer, I have officially decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft,” says Trubisky. “This has been the most difficult decision of my life because of the unbelievable people and experiences I’ve had at the University of North Carolina. It’s hard to leave a special place like UNC, which has had such a huge impact on my life and helped make me into the man I am today. I’m so thankful for my family, my teammates, coaches, trainers, strength staff, academic staff and all the fans of Tar Heel nation. You guys have helped me in so many ways and have shared experiences with me that I will cherish and be thankful for the rest of my life. I love UNC and it’s a privilege to call myself a Tar Heel.”

Head coach Larry Fedora called Trubisky “a great representative of the University of North Carolina. He’s everything you would want in a student-athlete.”

In 2016 Trubisky set UNC single-season records for touchdown passes (30), attempts (447), passing yards (3,748) and total offense (4,056 yards), according to the team’s release.

This past season was Trubisky’s first as a starter.

The Tar Heels, who went 8-5 this season, fell to Stanford in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30, 25-23.

Copyright 2017 WNCN. All rights reserved.