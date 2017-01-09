Charges dismissed against man accused of breaking into store in Pender County

Charges have been dismissed against a man from Atkinson, who was originally accused of breaking into a store in Pender County right after Hurricane Matthew hit the area.

The District Attorney's office says that new information led to the exoneration of Travis Wayne Gagnier, who was 21 years old at the time of the original charge.

The DA's office says Reginald and Joshua Gagnier's cases were moved to March 15. They say James Emory pleaded to one count of Breaking and Entering and one count of Possession of Stolen Goods. He received two suspended sentences of between 8 and 19 months, plus a couple years of probation.

