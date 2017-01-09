What's for lunch January 11th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch January 11th?

Bladen County

Catfish Strips

Beef-a-Roni

Breadsticks

Spinach Salad

Seasoned Carrots

Pineapple Tidbits

Brunswick County

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Sweet Potato Fries

Corn

Columbus County

Taco

Catfish, Roll

Peaches

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Fries

Milk

Pineapple Tidbits

Duplin County

Hot Dog w/Chili

Sweet Potato Puffs

Coleslaw

Strawberry Cup

Fresh Apple Wedges

New Hanover County

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Corndog Nuggets

Glazed Carrots

Garden Salad

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Inside Out Penne Pasta

Chicken Nuggets, Roll

Ham/Turkey Cobb Salad

Ham & Cheese Wrap

Glazed Carrots

Celery Sticks

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Diced Pears

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Meat Loaf

BBQ Rib Patty

Mashed Potatoes

Turnip Greens

Biscuit

Fresh Apple

