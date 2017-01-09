WPD: Teenage suspects hit victims in head with gun in two robbery incidents

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after two people were hit in the head with a handgun during two robbery incidents approximately 20 minutes apart. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Linda Rawley, spokesperson for the WPD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Carnation Court at 7 p.m. Sunday in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

The victim told police four suspects, three males and one female, approached him asking for money. At least one suspect reportedly had a handgun, and all appeared to be teens.

“He said he didn’t have any money and kept walking,” Rawley said. “One suspect then ran up behind him and struck him in the head.”

The victim then yelled for help, and the suspects walked away.

Approximately 20 minutes later, officers were called to Zinnia Court in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers he was approached by four suspects, who appeared to be teens, asking for money. He said two appeared to have handguns.

“The victim said he didn’t have any [money], and one struck him in the head with a handgun,” Rawley said.

The suspects then reportedly took the victim’s wedding ring and watch before leaving the scene.

Rawley said police are investigating the possibility the two incidents are related due to the time frame, similarity of suspects, and proximity.

