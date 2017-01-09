What's for lunch January 10th?

Bladen County
Buffalo Chicken Nuggets
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Freshly Baked Biscuit
Baby Carrots
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Brunswick County
Cheeseburger
Western BBQ on a Bun
Garden Peas
Baked Beans
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
Chicken Filet
Chili with Beans
Applesauce
Oven Fries
Roll
Carrots
Milk
Duplin County
Vegetable Soup
Grilled Cheese
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Butterbeans
Pineapple Tidbits
New Hanover County
Chicken N’ Waffles
Salisbury Steak w/Biscuit
Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
California Vegetables
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Roll
Cheeseburger
Ham Chef Salad
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Seasoned Corn
Cucumber/Tomato Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Smart Slice Pizza
Deli Turkey on a Bun
Steamed Corn
Celery Sticks
Fruit Cocktail
