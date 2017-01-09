Car crash left hundreds without power in frigid temperatures

A car hit a pole on Carolina Beach Road closing it from Northern Blvd. to Southern Blvd. (Source: Wikimedia)

A single-car crash closed sections of Carolina Beach Road overnight and left almost 600 people without power.

According to Sgt. Needham, a car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Central Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road Sunday night at 11:19 p.m.

The driver told officers he swerved to avoid hitting another car.

The crash knocked out power in the area for hours, but it has since been restored.

Sgt. Needham says Duke Energy crews arrived on the scene around 12:30 a.m. to fix the pole. Carolina Beach Road, from Northern Boulevard to Southern Boulevard, was closed while crews were scene.

No injuries were reported.

No word if the driver will be cited in the crash.

