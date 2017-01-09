Delivery driver robbed, shot at while working

A delivery driver was robbed and shot at early Monday morning in Wilmington.

According to Linda Rawley Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, a Munchies driver was making a delivery to Avalon Apartments around 1:30 a.m. The driver was initially unable to locate the customer, but called and met him at 121 Kolbe Lane.

The customer told the driver he lived on the second floor, and asked him to follow him up there.

"The driver followed the suspect up to the second story, at which point the suspect turned and pointed a gun at him, and told him to give him money," Thompson said.

The victim gave the suspect money, but the suspect reportedly told him it wasn't enough and demanded the driver take him to his ATM to get more.

The two men got into the vehicle with the suspect on the passenger side.

"The delivery driver reached for the suspect's vehicle, and a struggle ensued," Thompson said.

The victim was able to push the gun away and ran away.

"The suspect fired a round and then ran away from the scene," Thompson said. "This situation was very dangerous, it could have been a fatal."

The victim was not injured.

