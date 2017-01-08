People find warmth in coffee shop to escape brutal temperatures

The snow storm missed our area this weekend, but people packed Java Dog Coffee House Sunday to stay warm.

Most people were surprised that we did not receive snow.

“I thought it was going to be a lot of extra snow. The river was really crazy and today we are staying bundled up by wearing lots of scarfs and jackets and hanging out in warm places to stay warm,” said Emily Rieves a customer of Java Dog Coffee House.

People gathered to study, grab coffee and tea and catch up with friends to keep their minds off the cold.

Paul Hopkins at Junior at UNCW says although he is use to cold temperatures he still plans to find ways to keep warm.

“Honestly I was not too worried about the snow I am from New Jersey and I just got back into town so cold weather does not bother me a lot. I’m looking forward to returning to warmer weather other than that just take it easy and stay in doors.”

