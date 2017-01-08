Wilmington shelter helps those in need survive frigid temperatures

People gather at Switchin Gears bike shop to take shelter from the cold. (Source:WECT)

The Hope Center is providing free food, shelter, blankets and heat at the Switching Gears Bike Shop to help those in need brave the frigid temperatures.

Anyone is welcome to stop by free of charge at any time for whatever they may need.

“We are trying to embody hope and do good and whatever the case may be we wanted to offer them a place where they know they are loved,” said Randy Evans director of the Hope Center.

People from across the area have helped the center by donating food from local restaurants.

The number of people seeking help is increasing as the temperateness are decreasing and the shelter is still in need of donations.

The shelter at Switching Gears on Chestnut street will remain open until Tuesday at noon. Their address is 1202 Chestnut Street.

