Seahawk WBB falls on road to Charleston

From UNCW

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – Senior guard Breanna Bolden scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds as College of Charleston earned its second straight win, a 76-37 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW at TD Arena on Sunday afternoon.



The Cougars improved to 5-9 overall and 2-1 in the CAA while the Seahawks dropped to 5-9 overall with an 0-3 mark in league play.



Bolden, the two-time reigning CAA Defensive Player of the Year, posted her fourth double-double of the season after making 7-of-14 shots from the floor with a 3-for-5 effort from the free throw line. She also added three assists and three steals.



Redshirt junior forward Tanisha Brown added her sixth double-double of the season for the Cougars, contributing 16 points with 10 rebounds. The Myrtle Beach, S.C., product converted 7-of-11 field goal attempts and was perfect in two trips to the foul line.



Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry led UNCW with her first double-double of the season after scoring 10 points with 10 rebounds while junior center Rebekah Banks matched her season high with 11 rebounds with seven points.



How It Happened: The Cougars surged to a 15-3 lead in the opening seven minutes of the contest and never looked back en route to the wire-to-wire victory. College of Charleston never trailed by fewer than nine points after taking a 17-8 advantage to end the first quarter.



Game Notes: College of Charleston has won four straight games over the Seahawks and now leads the all-time series by an 11-9 margin … The Cougars won back-to-back games for the first time this season while handing UNCW its fourth loss in a row … Henry tallied the fifth double-double of her college career … Banks has recorded 10 or more rebounds in seven of the last nine contests, including three consecutive 11-rebound efforts … The Durham, N.C., native has been the Seahawks' leader on the boards in six of the last seven contests … Led by Banks and Henry, the Seahawks outrebounded Charleston by a 47-40 margin … UNCW also posted a season-high 21 offensive rebounds, leading to 17 second chance points … Charleston committed a season-low six turnovers and outscored UNCW, 44-18, in the paint.



Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW returns home on Friday, Jan. 13, to host Drexel in the first game of a two-game homestand. Opening tip-off from Trask Coliseum is slated for 7 p.m.