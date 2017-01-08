UPDATE: Missing toddler found safe

2-year-old Josiah Branham has been found and safely returned to his mother. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

Toddler Josiah Branham has been found and safely returned to his mother.

Around 6:00 p.m. Sunday the Wilmington Police Department reported that they were searching for a missing toddler.

The two-year-old, Josiah was last seen on December 31 when his mother dropped him off with his grandmother.

When Josiah's mother went to pick him up on Tuesday she was told the grandmother had checked into the hospital.

The mother was unable to contact the family or find out who has the child.

