Several fire departments respond to house fire

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Firefighters were called to respond to reports of a house fire in Pender County around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Burgaw Fire Department, Pender County Fire Department and Shilo Fire Department all responded to knock out the fire on Giddeons Pond Road.

It is unclear, at this time, how the fire started.

Officials at the scene said there were no injuries.

