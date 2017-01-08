Man shot twice in the leg during drive-by

A man said he was shot twice in the leg while he was walking in the 1400 block of Wooster Street around 9:20 Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man said he was shot twice in the leg while he was walking in the 1400 block of Wooster Street around 9:20 Saturday night. He told police four men drove past him shooting.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after receiving a shot spotter activation alert.

The injured man was driven to the hospital in a vehicle, not an ambulance.

There is no information as to who the suspects are or why they were shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department or use Text-a-Tip.

