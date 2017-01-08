Taxi cab drivers robbed at gunpoint

Two taxi cab drivers were robbed at gun point in Wilmington Saturday night.

According to Wilmington Police spokesperson Linda Rawley, around 11:10 p.m. Saturday night a cab responded to Covil Ave. apartments to pick up a fare. A male got into the cab and asked to be take to Progress 910. The subject then asked the cab driver to go back to Covil Ave. because he had forgotten something. As they pulled back onto Covil Ave., the subject pulled out a gun and told the cab driver to "hand it over." The cab driver gave what he had to the suspect but the suspect wanted more.

The cab driver then called for another cab driver. When the second cab driver arrived the suspect pulled a gun on the second cab driver as well.

Rawley says the suspect fled on foot towards Market St.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20's wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black gloves.

Anyone with information on regarding this incident is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department or use Text-a-Tip.

