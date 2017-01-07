Former MLB player Brain McRae is the keynote speaker for Leland Hot Stove League Banquet. (Source: Raycom Media)

Former Major League Baseball Player Brain McRae is the keynote speaker for the 13th Leland Hot Stove League Banquet.



The event will be held Jan. 14th at the North Brunswick High School Auxiliary Gymnasium starting at 6:30 p.m.

McRae played for the Royals, Mets, Cubs, Rockies, and Blue Jays over his 10-year major league career.



Tickets are $25, and you can contact Gary Rabon for tickets and more information at 910 620-1886.

