N.C. State at North Carolina basketball postponed until Sunday at 1 p.m.

The N.C. State at North Carolina basketball game has been postponed due to the likelihood of dangerous and worsening road conditions later Saturday evening.
The game will now be played Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.