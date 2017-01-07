Police respond to shop lifting at Carters Clothing

Police responded to a larceny at Carters Clothing Saturday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police responded to a shop lifting incident at Carters Clothing Saturday afternoon around 2:10 p.m.

According to New Hanover Dispatch, someone grabbed clothes and ran out of the store.

Dispatch says there were four subjects. They all fled before police arrived on scene.

Police are still on scene gathering more information.

We will update this story as we receive more information. Check back later for more details.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.