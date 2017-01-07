Blockade Runner to host first annual Art of the Bloom

One of the pieces from the first annual Art of the Bloom event. (Source: WECT)

The Cameron Art Museum (CAM) and the New Hanover Garden Club are hosting the first annual Art of the Bloom event January 6 through January 8 at the Blockade Runner.

Designers from all over the state were given a photograph of a piece of artwork from the Cameron Art Museums collection. Each designer then had to create an interpretation of the piece of artwork that was assigned to them in a floral arrangement.

Jayme Bednarczyk, CAM Associate Director for Development says typically the floral designers will research the piece of art they are assigned and dig deep into their emotional experience to come up with their design for their floral arrangement.

"Art doesn't always have to be high brow, it's for people to experience and enjoy," Bednarczyk said. "There is no right or wrong interpretation."

New Hanover Garden Club President Barbara Bittler said all the floral designers were very anxious and excited about the event. She said they like how it is a very different and creative way to portray their floral designs.

"It's a way to take mostly two dimensional pieces of art and do a three dimensional interpretation of that," Bittler said.

For more information on this year's Art of the Bloom event, click here.

