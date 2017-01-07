WPD looking for suspects in armed robbery

Officers responded to an armed robbery at John's Tire Service in Wilmington Friday evening. (Source: WECT)

Officers responded to an armed robbery at John's Tire Service in Wilmington Friday evening around 5:50 p.m.

Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Linda Rawley said the owners of John's Tire Service stated they were closing up when two black males between the ages of 20 - 30 years old came into the business with hand guns.

The owners described one of the subjects to be wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie and a white basketball hat. They say the other suspect was wearing a puffy hooded cold weather coat and light colored sweat pants.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money then ordered the owners to the ground. Both suspects left on foot.

Anyone with information are urged to call the police or use Text-a-Tip.

