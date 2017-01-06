High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
New Hanover 52, Topsail 47 F
Harrells 63, CFA 59 F/OT
West Brunswick 46, Laney 45 F
WCA 56, Faith Christian 31 F
SW Onslow 80, North Brunswick 67 F
South Columbus 62, West Columbus 55 F


Girls
West Brunswick 34, Laney 37 F/OT
New Hanover 61, Topsail 21 F
WCA 62, Faith Christian 44 F
North Brunswick 59, SW Onslow 32 F
CFA 52, Harrells 42 F
South Colombus 42, West Columbus 46 F

