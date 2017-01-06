Delaware's Abby Gonzalez leads Blue Hens past UNCW women 63-52

UNCW Press Release



WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Freshman guard Abby Gonzalez led four Delaware players in double figures with a season-high 16 points as the Blue Hens claimed their first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season by defeating UNCW, 63-52, inside Trask Coliseum on Friday afternoon.



Delaware, which had lost its previous three games in a row, improved to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the CAA. UNCW dropped to 5-8 on the season, including a 0-2 mark in league play.



Gonzalez made 6-of-9 shots from the floor, including a 4-for-5 effort from three-point range, to post the first double-digit scoring effort of her college career. Sophomore forward Nicole Enabosi and junior forward Sade Chatman each tallied 12 points with eight rebounds while senior guard Erika Brown also chipped in 12 points.



Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele paced UNCW with a season-high 16 points after shooting 7-for-13 from the field. She also added three assists and two rebounds.



Junior forward Jenny DeGraaf added 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field while junior center Rebekah Banks matched her season high with 11 rebounds.



How It Happened: Delaware overcame a 30-29 deficit early in the third quarter by going on an 11-2 spurt, giving the Blue Hens a 40-32 advantage with 3:18 left in the period. Senior forward Hannah Jardine netted five of her seven points during the spurt. The Blue Hens never trailed from that point and led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter.



Game Notes: Delaware has won 12 of the last 13 meetings against UNCW and holds a 24-8 advantage in the all-time series … A crowd of 3,207 fans attended the second “Seahawks Tomorrow” game, including over 2,800 elementary school students from 10 area schools … Banks has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in six of the last eight games, including back-to-back 11-rebound efforts … Steele posted the 21st double-digit scoring effort of her career ... She is averaging 14.0 points per game in the Seahawks' two CAA contests ... Delaware outrebounded UNCW by a 34-30 margin … The Blue Hens shot a season-high 51.9 percent from the field, knocking down 27-of-52 attempts … Delaware Coach Tina Martin earned the 399th win of her career.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW returns to the road on Sunday with a visit to College of Charleston. Opening tip-off between the Seahawks and the Cougars is slated for 2 p.m. from TD Arena.