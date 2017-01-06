Columbus Co. man accused of flagging down female drivers, assaulting them

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of flagging down at least four female motorists and assaulting them. Officials believe there could be more victims.

Alvin Eulice Leggett, 47, of Clarendon, was taken into custody in Cerro Gordo Friday and charged with four counts each of sexual battery and assault on a female. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Officials said Leggett was specifically targeting young, white women who were driving alone at night and flashing his headlights at them to try and get them to pull over. Leggett would then approach the women after they stopped and eventually assault them, according to officials.

The first incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 30 as a 30-year-old woman was traveling through Chadbourn. Leggett was allegedly behind the woman and began flashing his lights to get her to stop.

The woman stopped and Leggett exited his vehicle and told the victim that her license plate fell and he wanted to return it. The woman exited her car to check on the plate. She ran back to her car after seeing it was still in place.

Leggett allegedly reached through her window, grabbed her shoulder and said inappropriate sexual comments to her as she sped away.

The second incident also happened on Sept. 30. Officials said a 21-year-old woman was driving on NC 410/US 74 when Leggett got behind her and started flashing his lights.

The woman pulled over, Leggett exited his vehicle and opened her door. He allegedly grabbed her chest saying sexual remarks at her before she drove off.

A third incident happened on Dec. 14 when an 18-year-old woman was traveling on NC 410/US 74 and Legget reportedly got behind her. He started flashing his lights until she pulled over. He approached the woman's car and said her license plate was not secured.

The woman got out the car to check on the plate and after realizing nothing was wrong, hurried back to her car. Leggett allegedly reached through the window, groped the victim and said inappropriate sexual comments to her before she took off in her car.

The fourth known incident occurred on Jan. 5 as a 21-year-old woman was driving through Chadbourn. Leggett reportedly left an unlit parking lot and started following the woman.

Leggett began flashing his lights at the woman until she stopped. After she pulled over, he approached the woman and told her that her tire was flat, according to officials.

The woman remained in her car despite Leggett insisting she get out. He eventually reached through her window and grabbed her shoulder and aggressively grabbed at her chest. He also reportedly tried to turn off the woman's car before she managed to get free and drive away.

Officials with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office believe Leggett may have assaulted other women and are asking anyone who experienced a similar incident to contact them at 910-640-6629.

The sheriff's office is offering the following tips to help citizens protect themselves while driving:

Avoid stopping in dark, unpopulated areas. If you feel that something is wrong, only stop in well lit, well-populated areas.

Lock your doors anytime you are inside of a vehicle.

Fuel your vehicle during the day to avoid unnecessary stops at night.

Always let someone know where you are going.

If you feel like you are being followed, don’t hesitate to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.