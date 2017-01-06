NCDOT Safety Patrol preparing for threat of inclement weather

NCDOT State Farm Safety Patrol spent Friday tagging abandoned cars to be moved in preparation for the possibility of inclement weather. (Source: WECT)

They help first responders on the scene of car crashes and abandoned vehicles, but they don't wear badges or drive an ambulance.

"We take over the traffic control that way it frees up the first responders to give them more man power for more or less to care for that patient in the wreck," said Terry Bates, a member of the NCDOT State Farm Safety Patrol team.

Bates and his team offer free roadway assistance to motorists in need. Friday, they worked from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. to clear abandoned vehicles from the area's major highways. If roads ice over, Bates said abandon cars are potential hazards for drivers that slide off the road.

As temperatures drop there is an increase risk for bridges and overpasses to freeze, they are among the first roads that usually do so. Bates said if you find yourself on bridges tomorrow that are frozen, avoid using the brakes until you get to a more stable part of the road.

Before you jump in your car, make sure you leave time to pack accordingly. Bates said it's better to plan ahead than to be left on the roads with limited supplies.

"Get an old suitcase and pack it with water, snacks," said Bates. "Make sure you have blankets for everyone in that vehicle just in case the inevitable does happen and you are stranded."

The NCDOT website has tips for drivers who must be on the roads tomorrow:

Leave early with their vehicles full of gas and their cellphones fully charged.

Plan for significant additional travel time and expect delays.

Wear seat belts, reduce speed, avoid using cruise control and leave plenty of room between their vehicles and others.

Approach bridges and overpasses with extreme caution, and, unless necessary, avoid applying their brakes while on a bridge or ramp. (Doing so can cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle.)

If they begin to slide, take their foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction of the slide. (Avoid applying the brake, which could cause further loss of control.)

Completely stop or yield the right of way when approaching an intersection, in case any vehicles coming from other directions lose control while also trying to stop.

If you need assistance on the roads this weekend, call 911 or dial *HP for highway patrol assistance.

