On heels of Whoopi hoopla, White set to regain seat at CFCC

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White is poised to regain his seat on the Board of Trustees of Cape Fear Community College at Monday's regular meeting of the board of commissioners.

Commissioners will vote on their local board assignments during Monday's meeting. A proposed list of assignments, agreed upon in general by commissioners Thursday, has White replacing Jonathan Barfield as the county's representative on the CFCC Board.

In January of 2016, commissioners voted to replace White with Barfield despite White's protest. At the time, White called it a political favor by then-Chairman Beth Dawson to support Barfield in that spot. Dawson explained that White didn't always represent the board's interests with CFCC, pointing out that White opposed the construction of a new building on the north campus.

With Dawson now off the Board of Commissioners and White as the newly-installed Chairman, his name is once again on the list to represent the county on the CFCC Board. Coincidentally, White's return comes on the heels of his recent criticism over the booking of comedian Whoopi Goldberg at CFCC's Wilson Center this summer. In his previous time as a trustee, White was also critical of some of the spending at CFCC.

This isn't the only proposed change on a prominent board in the county. Vice-Chairman Skip Watkins and Patricia Kusek are set to take over for White and fellow commissioner Rob Zapple on the board for the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Watkins will replace Dawson on the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees.

*An earlier version of this story indicated that Kusek would replace Barfield on the Board of Social Services. However, the list has been updated since Thursday's agenda meeting to reflect that Barfield will remain in that position, pending the final vote Monday afternoon.

