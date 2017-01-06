Two charged with breaking into Leland workshop

Two men have been charged in connection with a break-in at a workshop in Leland.

Ryan Tyler Duffy and Johnnie Ray Ison are accused of breaking into a workshop in the 3800 block of Misery Road on Dec. 24 and taking a wrench and chainsaw.

According to arrest warrants, Ison also faces charges for breaking into two vehicles in December. In one incident, Ison allegedly stole a chainsaw and a Yeit cooler.

Ison has been charged with:

Breaking and/or entering

Larceny after breaking/entering

Conspiracy to break/enter a building

Two counts of breaking/entering a motor vehicle

Misdemeanor larceny

Duffy has been charged with:

Breaking and/or entering

Larceny after breaking/entering

Conspiracy to break/enter a building

Resisting a public officer

Duffy and Ison also each face a charge of obtaining property by false pretense in New Hanover County. Both were booked under $260,000 bonds.

Duffy was also arrested back in December after he allegedly broke into a car on Marshside Way in Belville between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

