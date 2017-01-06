Pender Co. man facing more charges for alleged sex offenses agai - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Pender Co. man facing more charges for alleged sex offenses against a third child

Haywood Garner (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office) Haywood Garner (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Pender County man who already faced charges for alleged sexual offenses against two children now faces more charges involving a third child. 

Haywood Elwood Garner, 69, was charged on Jan. 3 with first-degree sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child. Pender County Sheriff's Office officials said the new charges stem from offenses that took place between 2003 and 2006 and involved a child under the age of 12.

Garner's bond has been increased by $500,000 and is now $1.575 million.

Garner was originally arrested on October 21, 2016 and charged with sex crimes involving a 4-year-old victim. In that case, he was charged with:

  • First-degree statutory sexual offense
  • Indecent liberties with child
  • Crimes against nature
  • Assault on a child under 12
  • Sexual battery

In December, additional charges were filed against Garner for alleged sex offenses between 2003 and 2006 with a girl under the age of 12. He then was charged with:

  • First-degree statutory sexual offense
  • Indecent liberties with a child
  • Crimes against nature

Pender Co. investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. John Leatherwood at 910-259-0191 or the sheriff's office at 910-259-1212.

