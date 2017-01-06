What's for lunch January 9th?

Bladen County
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
BBQ Beef Rib on a Bun
Pickle Chips
Sweet Potato Puffs
Lima Beans
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
Chicken Nuggets
Sloppy Joe
Potatoes Au Gratin
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Columbus County
Lasagna, Roll
Corn Dog
Peaches
Baby Limas
Corn
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Coleslaw
Green Beans
Mixed Fruit Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Nuggets
Rice & Gravy
Fish Filet Sandwich
Macaroni Salad
NC Sweet Potato
Garden Salad
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Popcorn Chicken Salad
French Fries
Tomato Wedges
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Mixed Fruit
Fruit
Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Chicken & Noodles
BBQ on a Bun
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Garden Peas
Fresh Orange
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.