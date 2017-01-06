Wilmington named seventh best city in America for beer drinkers

A list recently published by SmartAsset, has tied Wilmington as the seventh best city in America for beer drinkers. In the article, they mention that visiting Wilmington Brewing Company is a must do. (Source: WECT)

A list recently published by SmartAsset, has tied Wilmington as the seventh best city in America for beer drinkers.

In the article, they mention that visiting Wilmington Brewing Company is a must do.

Wilmington Brewing Company co-owners and founders, John and Michelle Savard believe the growing popularity of brewing companies in the city is due the diverse options of activities Wilmington has to offer.

"You've got the beach, you've got downtown, you've got river activities, the temperatures is awesome," said co-owner John Savard. "All these people that are vacationing and love living here are like ‘I want to build a life here and start a brewery’.”

John said that once the Pop the Cap Law was overturned in North Carolina in 2006 that is when breweries started popping up all over the state. However, Wilmington was a little late to this trend in the beginning. John believes that because Wilmington is such a unique place to live, that has helped the brewery scene in the Port City grow faster than in the time it has taken for other cities in the state to grow their brewery scene.

“There’s Raleigh, Charlotte, Asheville was huge for this, and then Wilmington was a little bit behind,” John said. “The growth it took for a lot of these cities, many many years, we’ve had in three years.”

John’s wife and co-owner and founder Michelle believes Wilmington’s brewing company scene success is due to the culture and vibe of the type of people that live in the town.

“Wilmington has a lot of laid back people here,” Michelle said. “Kind of a fun loving, casual town, and I think breweries kind of attract that type of person.”

They also attribute the success of the breweries by recognizing that they are somewhat like a branch the thriving art community in downtown Wilmington.

“This is our art,” John said as he held up his craft beer. “We are making this product that represents ourselves and our hard work and everything we put into it and then we hope you enjoy it.”

The couple saw the brewing community scene grow during their years in college at UNC Asheville and immediately fell in love with it. Asheville, which is listed as number one on the SmartAsset list, has grown huge tourism for it’s brewing scene in an of itself. When the two moved back to Wilmington after college they wanted to bring that same kind of vibe back to their hometown.

Obviously the brewing community in Wilmington is currently behind that of Asheville’s, but John and Michelle hope that one day it will grow to be just as big.

