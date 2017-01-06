My Turn: Don't miss out on Seahawk basketball

Normally we’d reserve our madness for March, but there’s a great story taking place in Wilmington right now and I hope you’re taking notice. (Source: WECT)

Normally we’d reserve our madness for March, but there’s a great story taking place in Wilmington right now and I hope you’re taking notice.

The UNC Wilmington men’s basketball team is off to its best start ever. Coach Kevin Keatts has an exciting team that is now a powerhouse in the Colonial Athletic Association. They’re getting more national recognition and they are also building a nice resume for a potential berth in the NCAA tournament again this year.

I know it’s early… but that’s my point. You have at least two months of opportunities to catch the Seahawks in action. I’ve heard the stories of years past when Trask Coliseum was filled to the rafters with fans and you wouldn’t want to be on College Road at the time for fear of getting caught in game related traffic.

There’s no reason we can’t do that again. Let’s seize this opportunity to give big-time support for our Seahawks in each and every home game from here on out. The best way to do that is fill Trask up and get loud and help make it the kind of atmosphere that no opponent wants to experience. Go Seahawks!

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.