My Turn: Don't miss out on Seahawk basketball - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

My Turn: Don't miss out on Seahawk basketball

By: Gary McNair, General Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Normally we’d reserve our madness for March, but there’s a great story taking place in Wilmington right now and I hope you’re taking notice. (Source: WECT) Normally we’d reserve our madness for March, but there’s a great story taking place in Wilmington right now and I hope you’re taking notice. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Normally we’d reserve our madness for March, but there’s a great story taking place in Wilmington right now and I hope you’re taking notice.

The UNC Wilmington men’s basketball team is off to its best start ever. Coach Kevin Keatts has an exciting team that is now a powerhouse in the Colonial Athletic Association. They’re getting more national recognition and they are also building a nice resume for a potential berth in the NCAA tournament again this year. 

I know it’s early… but that’s my point. You have at least two months of opportunities to catch the Seahawks in action. I’ve heard the stories of years past when Trask Coliseum was filled to the rafters with fans and you wouldn’t want to be on College Road at the time for fear of getting caught in game related traffic.

There’s no reason we can’t do that again. Let’s seize this opportunity to give big-time support for our Seahawks in each and every home game from here on out. The best way to do that is fill Trask up and get loud and help make it the kind of atmosphere that no opponent wants to experience. Go Seahawks!

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    More >>

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    More >>

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    More >>

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly