Man accused of robbing friends in Maple Hill

Michael Rich (Source: Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office) Michael Rich (Source: Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
MAPLE HILL, NC (WECT) -

A man has been arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office for allegedly robbing two of his friends in Maple Hill.

WITN is reporting that Michael Rich, 40, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault by pointing a gun. He was booked under a $150,000 bond.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery on Blue Creek Road on Jan. 2. Two victims told authorities that a friend pointed a gun at them, stole a wallet and threatened to kill them if they contact law enforcement officers.

Rich turned himself in.

