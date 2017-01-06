East Bladen's Larrell Murchison commits to Ole Miss

Former East Bladen football standout Larrell Murchison has committed to play at Ole Miss next season.
Murchison will join the Rebels after playing two seasons at Louisburg College, where he was a first-time All-American. As a sophomore he recorded 41 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Murchison will have two years of eligibility at Ole Miss, and will sign his national letter of intent on Feb. 1.
