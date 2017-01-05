New study to help prevent children from developing peanut allerg - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

New study to help prevent children from developing peanut allergies

A new study to help prevent children from developing peanut allergies. (Source:WECT) A new study to help prevent children from developing peanut allergies. (Source:WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

According to a new study, doctors say young infants and babies should be given a small amount of peanut butter when they first start to eat to help prevent a long-term peanut allergy. 

It turns out the earlier you feed children peanut containing products, the less likely they are to develop severe peanut allergies, the study says.

Doctors say most children outgrow their allergies over time but not peanut allergies. Sometimes they can get worse. Tasting the peanut butter early in life will prevent this from happening. 

Dr. David Hill, Associate Medical Director for Kids Care Pediatrics in Wilmington, has advice for children already living with peanut allergies. 

"If your child already has a known peanut allergy work with your doctor to make sure he or she has and epinephrine pin available at school at home where ever they may be traveling,” he said.

Children at high risk should be tested with a specialist.

Hill also said if your child has a known peanut allergy, he or she should learn to read labels as early as possible. Be sure to let restaurants and servers know about the allergy as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

