Wilmington Kmart to close after years of business

Wilmington Kmart to close after years of business

Big Kmart on South College Road to close in the spring. (Source: WECT) Big Kmart on South College Road to close in the spring. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

After decades of business the Kmart on South College in Wilmington will close for good. 

According to Sears Holdings, who owns Kmart, the S. College Road location is one of 78 stores to close and 26 Sears locations. 

The company also says many of these stores have struggled with business over the years and have remained open to keep employees from losing their jobs.

“It surprised me to hear that Kmart was closing and its been here a long time and I have done a lot of shopping here," said long-time shopper Sheila Justice. "I was going to meet some friends of mine for lunch and rode by and saw the parking lot full and said they must be already starting."

Employees will have the opportunity apply to jobs at other locations and receive a severance package. 

Wilmington City spokesman Dylan Lee and his staff have ideas to help bring the property alive once it closes. 

“That property would be well suited for a mix of uses," Lee said. "Imagine the main street area of Mayfair, for example. We have got people living and people working. You have got retail, the streets are connected, people can access that.”

The store will close completely in the spring. 

Copyright 2017 WECT.  All rights reserved

