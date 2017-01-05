Bladen County boy receives a Christmas miracle

Devastating, tumultuous, heartbreaking, even heartwarming. Those are words that describe what one Bladen County family has been through during the last few months of 2016.

"The second half of 2016 has been an emotional roller coaster," said Latisha Beatty.

First the Beatty family lost a loved one, another family member had to have a bone marrow transplant, then months later lost everything, including their home and cars, after Hurricane Matthew destroyed their home.

"I was devastated, you work so hard to have something to provide to your children to give them a sense of home and family, then Mother Nature just swipes it all away in a matter of hours," Beatty explained.

And if you think, enough is enough, there is more. Their 11-year-old son, who was born with Chronic Kidney Disease, took a turn for the worst after the stress of the storm.

After the storm, the family took refuge in Wilmington where they lived for two months so Kaleek could be closer to a hospital. They made several trips a week to Duke Hospital where doctors monitored Kaleek's kidneys.

After the storm, Kaleek was put on a donor list, and eight days later on Dec. 21, the family received the Christmas blessing they all needed -- Duke Children's Hospital had found a donor.

"It's been hard after Hurricane Matthew and before... but when I heard I was put on a list it made everything better after," said Kaleek Beatty.

"The first thing I told my doctor... was hey, don't screw this up, its been 10 years i don't want this to mess up," Kaleek said.

Kaleek said one day he hopes to thank his donor for giving him the gift of life.

"I would say thank you for helping me, I have been dealing with this for 10 years and you have given me my Christmas wish," said Kaleek.

The struggles for the Beatty family while lessened now that Kaleek has a kidney, still continue. They are a large family now in a single wide trailer in Bladen County and after losing their home, and while they continue weekly trips to Duke for Kaleek, and their medical bills are mounting -- as a three-month supply of medication for Kaleek runs around $10,000.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.