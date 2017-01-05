Good Shepherd warns of possible door-to-door scam

Officials with the Good Shepherd Center are warning residents in Pender County about a possible door-to-door scam. (Source: Good Shepherd Center)

Officials with the Good Shepherd Center are warning residents in Pender County about a possible door-to-door scam.

Multiple residents have contacted Good Shepherd and said an individual is going door-to-door to homes in the Ogden and Hampstead areas trying to sell meat and other products.

The individual claims he is trying to raise money for the Good Shepherd Center.

Officials with the organization said they have no such arrangement with anyone and encourage residents to contact Good Shepherd to confirm fundraising efforts by third parties.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.