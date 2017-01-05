Lawmakers get schooled at NHC Legislative Luncheon - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Lawmakers get schooled at NHC Legislative Luncheon

By: Susanna Black, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
State and local lawmakers attended a luncheon put on by the New Hanover County School system.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

New Hanover County school leaders gave state lawmakers their legislative wish list Thursday ahead of the delegation's return to Raleigh next week for the start of the General Assembly's long session.

At the annual Legislative Luncheon, educators thanked lawmakers for boosting teacher pay last year but said more is needed for veteran teachers. The pay increase largely benefited newer teachers. Superintendent Tim Markley said a top priority this year is better pay for principals. He noted that North Carolina is the second worst in the country in terms of principal salaries.

Other items that topped the state lawmaker list include calendar flexibility, equalized funding for Pre-K, and sustained funding for charter schools.

The school system is asking the county to increase per-pupil funding to $2,700, the same amount it was in 2009. It also wants to expand access to Pre-K, and restore capital to the 2015-2016 level of $3 million.

Markley said while the meeting can sound like a bunch of numbers, it goes deeper than that.

"In the past it's resulted in some of our elected officials going in schools and spending time -- one of our elected officials has gone back every year since that first time he did that so it's been a benefit not just in terms of helping us with resources," Markley said.

Rep. Ted Davis and Sen. Michael Lee attended the luncheon. Lee also has a wish list of his own.

"We're really looking at providing more professional development for teachers -- and looking at the way we actually fund education," Lee said. "There was a report that came out and we are looking at whether allotment funding really is the best way to fund education in North Carolina -- particularly in New Hanover County."

Rep. Susi Hamilton (D), was unable to attend the event, as well as Rep. Holly Grange (R).

