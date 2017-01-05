Columbus Co. woman wins $1 million scratch off prize

A Columbus County woman plans on buying a Dodge Charger -- among other things -- after winning $1 million on a lottery scratch-off ticket.(Source: NC Education Lottery)

A Columbus County woman plans on buying a Dodge Charger -- among other things -- after winning a $1 million prize on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Linda Thomas of Chadbourn works as an assistant manager at a convenience store in Brunswick. After her shift Friday, she was driving home but decided to stop at Peacocks Stop on Peacock Road first.

Thomas tested her luck and bought a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket. After scratching the ticket, she saw that she had matched one of her numbers, 10, with the winning numbers.

“When I scratched off the dollar amount, it said ‘1 MIL,’” Thomas recalled. “I cleaned my glasses, put them back on, and it still said the same thing.”

Thomas said she became emotional. She called her son to share the good news and they shared tears of joy.

Thomas said her good fortune came at a good time. She took people in to live in her home after Hurricane Matthew.

“I’ve never been a wanting person,” Thomas said. “I give more than I receive.”

Thomas plans to continue her giving ways. But she does have a few things on her list to buy with her prize money.

“The only thing I want is a Dodge Charger, a 50-inch TV, a trailer to go behind my truck, and have some little home improvements done,” Thomas said.

Winners in the Carolina Millions game have the option of claiming a $1 million prize in the form of 20 annuity payments of $50,000 or a one-time cash payment of $600,000.

Thomas chose the lump sum, worth $417,009 after required state and federal withholdings. With her win, five top prizes of $1 million remain to be claimed.

