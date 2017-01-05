DA: 'You have the right to use deadly force' when threatened wit - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

DA: 'You have the right to use deadly force' when threatened with violence in your home

By: Susanna Black, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Ben David, District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties, spoke out Thursday about homeowners’ rights when invaders break in. (Source: WECT) Ben David, District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties, spoke out Thursday about homeowners’ rights when invaders break in. (Source: WECT)
NEW HANOVER/PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Ben David, District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties, spoke Thursday about homeowners’ rights when invaders break in. In two recent incidents, homeowners fired shots at individuals accused of breaking into their home.

Wilmington police officers responded to Hunt Road late Monday night when Kay Dickinson fatally shot 35-year-old Willie Stith III. He pushed her into her home asking for money. Dickinson said he tied her hands behind her back, but she was able to wiggle free and grab a gun sitting on a table beside her bed.

Just over 24 hours later, authorities in Pender County responded to a reported home invasion in the 1500 block of Croomsbridge Road. The homeowner said a man and woman he had met previously at a bar broke into his home, but he fired shots at the couple and they ran off. Investigators did not find any evidence indicating someone was hit by gunfire.

David did not specifically address the two recent cases but said it’s your right to defend yourself when threatened in your home.

"If you're in your home and there is violence threatened against you and your family with either physical or sexual assault, and death or great bodily injury is possible, you have the right to use deadly force and I'm not prosecuting,” David said.

David did clarify that you cannot shoot to protect your property or at someone running away, and that it’s important to only use necessary force in an incident.

No charges have been filed against either homeowner at this time.  

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

