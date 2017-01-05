Wilmington man convicted of selling heroin

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Wednesday on charges related to selling heroin to a confidential informant.

According to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, Alexander Cromartie, 39, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court to four counts of sale of schedule I controlled substance. He was sentenced to 6 to 9.5 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. Several other drug-related charges were dismissed as part of the plea.

“Our office is using every resource possible to curb the heroin problem facing New Hanover County, and a key component of this effort is to aggressively prosecute those who distribute this drug in our district,” District Attorney Ben David said.

On three different occasions during the summer of 2016, Cromartie sold heroin to an informant working at the direction of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. He also sold the informant five dosage units of MDMA on one occasion. All transactions took place on New Centre Drive, and totaled 88 bindles of heroin.

“The sale of heroin will not be tolerated in our community and dealers of this drug must be punished harshly before they distribute it to individuals who use it to cause harm to themselves and the public at-large,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.

Cromartie has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for felony drug crimes, violent assaults, and weapon offenses.

