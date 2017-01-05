Woman pleads guilty to robbing 3 New Hanover Co. gas stations - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Woman pleads guilty to robbing 3 New Hanover Co. gas stations

Edna Suell (Source: NHCSO) Edna Suell (Source: NHCSO)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A New Hanover County woman was sentenced to prison after she pleaded guilty to robbing three gas stations last year.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Edna Michelle Suell, 23, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court to three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, felony larceny, and habitual felon.

Suell was sentenced to 8-11 years in prison.

The first robbery occurred on April 8, 2016, at the North Kerr Mini Mart. An employee told deputies that Suell walked into the store, placed a can of soup on the counter and pointed a black bag at him and said, "This is a stick-up. Give me all your money."

A struggle ensued and Suell pulled a crowbar out of the black bag and hit the employee several times. The employee managed to subdue Suell long enough until deputies could arrive at the scene.

The second robbery was on June 3, 2016, at the Kangaroo gas station located at 1711 Eastwood Road. Suell entered the business, poured a cup of coffee and attempted to pay. When the clerk opened the cash register, she threw the coffee on the employee burning him on his neck, chest, and shoulders.

She then went around to the register and took money and a box containing several cartons of cigarettes.

The last incident occurred just a few days later on June 8 at the Cigarette City located at 5224 Market Street. Suell walked into the store and attempted to buy cigarettes. After other customers left the store, she approached the cashier with her hand under her shirt and said she would shoot him if he didn't give her cigarettes.

Fearing for his life, the clerk gave Suell five cartons of cigarettes and she left the store.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

