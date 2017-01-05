US Marshals arrest woman wanted in Brunswick Co. stabbing

A Brunswick County stabbing suspect was arrested in Pender County on Thursday.

According to officials with the US Marshals, Lorie Jean Smith-Postupack, 49, was taken into custody at her home in Hampstead.

Smith-Postupack was wanted in connection to a stabbing in Brunswick County on July 31, 2006.

According to arrest warrants, she allegedly stabbed a man with a pocket knife and then claimed she had been raped to throw off authorities investigating the incident. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office filed the warrants about two weeks after the alleged assault.

Smith-Postupack was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor making a false police report.

She was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $100,000 unsecured bond and later released.

