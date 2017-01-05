Delays, closings for Monday January 9

The following are closings and cancellations due to the threat of inclement weather this weekend. We will add to this list as we receive more.





Schools

Bladen County Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay Monday, January 9.

Cape Fear Center for Inquiry will operate on a 2 hour delay

Childcare Networks NC Pre K rooms in New Hanover County will be operating on a 2 hour delay for staff and students with no morning transportation. All other classrooms are open at 6:30 a.m.

Children's Schoolhouse Montessori will open at 9 a.m.

Clinton City Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay.

Columbus County Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay for staff and students for Monday, January 9th.

Divine Mercy Academy of Wilmington has canceled their open house on Saturday, Jan. 7 and rescheduled it for Jan. 21.

Infant of Prague Catholic School will operate on a 2 hour delay Monday, Jan. 9.

Living Water Christian School in Jacksonville will operate on a 2 hour delay Monday, Jan. 9.

New Hanover County schools will operate on a 2 hour delay for students and staff Monday, Jan. 9

Noah's Ark Children's Center? will operate on a 2 hour delay Monday, Jan. 9.

Pender County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 9.

Sampson County Schools closed for students Monday, Jan. 9. Optional teacher workday for staff.

Sampson Community College will operate on a 2 hour delay Monday, Jan. 9

Southeastern Community College has canceled all classes and events scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

SPEC - NCPreK Burgaw will operate on a 2 hour delay Monday, Jan. 9.

SPEC - NCPreK Wilmington will operate on a 2 hour delay Monday, Jan. 9.

Whiteville City Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay Monday, Jan. 9

Wilmington Preparatory Academy will operate on a 2 hour delay for staff and students Monday, Jan. 9

Businesses

Davita Dialysis in Burgaw will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 7. Opening at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

Alpha Neurobehavioral Clinic in Jacksonville, NC closed Jan. 7



Government

Brunswick County will close all libraries, the Landfill, and all Convenient sites on Saturday, Jan. 7. All county parks will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Carolina Beach will close all public restrooms on Friday, Jan. 6 and reopen them on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Holly Shelter Game Land Shooting Range will be closed Saturday and Sunday.





Churches

Bluefield United Methodist Church worship services canceled Jan. 8.

Brunswick Islands Baptist Church both services, 8:45 a.m. and 11:00, canceled as well as Sunday School for January 8th.

Clarkton United Methodist Church worship services canceled Jan. 8.

Cape Fear Presbyterian Church worship services canceled Jan. 8.

Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church 8:30 a.m. service and Sunday School service canceled Jan 8. 11:00 a.m. service will be held as scheduled.

Hallsboro United Methodist Church has canceled all Sunday services for Jan. 8.

Lifepoint Church 9am service canceled. The 10:30 a.m. and Noon services will remain as scheduled.

Life Community Church: 9:15 a.m. service canceled Jan. 8. The 11:00 a.m. service will run on its normal schedule.

Love Faithfully Ministries Leland has canceled service for Sunday, Jan. 8

Penderlea Pentecostal Holiness Church has canceled its service for Sunday, Jan. 8.

Pine Valley Church of God all services canceled Sunday, Jan. 8

Riley's Creek Baptist Church in Rocky Point closed Sunday Jan 8.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Carolina Beach - 8:30 a.m. service canceled Jan. 8. WILL have 11:00 a.m. service.

Union Hill Baptist Church in Autryville all services canceled Jan. 8

