Seahawks hit road to battle Dragons tonight

The UNCW men's basketball team will look to improve to 3-0 in CAA play Thursday night when it takes on Drexel in Philadelphia.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. in the Daskalakis Center.

UNCW then will head to Delaware to take on the Blue Hens on Saturday.

"It will be a tough road trip," UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts said. "Both coaches have done a tremendous job with their teams. Drexel is playing an up-and-down style that's a lot different than in the past. They've done a very good job with their personnel and can score with anybody in the league. Delaware is also getting a lot of their guys involved more."

The Seahawks (13-2, 2-0 CAA) come into the Drexel contest having won 10 of their last 11 games. The Dragons (6-9, 0-2 CAA) have lost their last three.

"We've been very fortunate to get off to a good start in the league," Keatts said. "When you play conference games, it's tough. Going on the road in this conference is challenging, but we've been successful on the road and we're lucky to have some veteran guys.



"Most of our wins have been on the road, so it's been a little different for us. We haven't played many home games. We have some guys who have been through the ringer and are used to playing away from home."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DREXEL

Senior forward Rodney Williams is among the league leaders in scoring (16.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.8). Freshman guard Kurk Lee has had a stellar start to his collegiate career, averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.

UNCW

C.J. Bryce, Chris Flemmings, Denzel Ingram and Devontae Cacok each average more than 13 points per game to lead a balanced UNCW attack. Ingram has scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games.

NOTES

UNCW leads the CAA in seven statistical categories, including scoring average (86.3).

The Seahawks have won three of the last four meetings with Drexel,

