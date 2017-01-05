Retired sailor from Brunswick County splits Carolina Cash 5 jackpot

A retired sailor from Brunswick County was one of two people to win the Carolina Cash 5 jackpot during a drawing last month.

Peter Miller of Southport says the $217,608 he won playing Carolina Cash 5 will be used to enjoy retirement and shared with his five grandchildren.

“I’m going to keep playing,” Miller said as he claimed his prize money at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. “I don’t think the lottery has a memory. Every day is a new day.”

Miller was buying gas at the Murphy Express on North Howe Street when he decided to buy three Quick Pick tickets for the Dec. 21 Cash 5 drawing.

The next morning, he looked up the results on his computer and discovered he had one of two tickets to split the $435,216 jackpot.

Miller, originally from Cherry Hill, NJ, served 20 years in the Navy before working at Lockheed Martin for 25 years. He and his wife have been living in Southport since he retired in 2010.

After required state and federal withholdings, he got a check for $151,240.

The other half of the jackpot was won a Buncombe County man. Norman Rogers of Weaverville collected his winnings on Dec. 28.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.