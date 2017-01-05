Wake N Bake Donuts has a new title: Champion - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wake N Bake Donuts has a new title: Champion

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
Wake N Bake donuts crowned champs of Tuesday night's 'Donut Showdown'. (Source: Wake N Bake) Wake N Bake donuts crowned champs of Tuesday night's 'Donut Showdown'. (Source: Wake N Bake)
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Wake N Bake was named the champion of Tuesday's episode of the Cooking Channel’s show Donut Showdown.

Danny Tangredi, the owner of the popular donut shop, said he was a mix of emotions during the competition.

Now, with a $10,000 prize, he said he’s happy the team could put Carolina Beach and Wilmington on the map.

Tangredi said their key to success was finding an identity that will set them apart from the multiple donut shops in the area.

“There’s two things - number one is the donuts, the products,” Tangredi said of the 30 different options they offer. “Two, the staff, our employees are genuinely happy to work here, they’re interactive.”

Employees will help customers, who may be a little overwhelmed by the taste bud-teasing creations, pick and choose which donuts or other creations fit their style.

Wake N Bake offers a range of sweet treats and donuts, from some topped with cereal and candy to your traditional glazed.

The inspiration, Tangredi said, comes easily to the creative shop owner.

"I have an obsession with food,” Tangredi said with a laugh.

The episode featuring Wake N Bake, ‘Wake Up Call Donuts,’ is scheduled to air again in January and February.

    •   
