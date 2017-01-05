Planning board approves proposal to improve Dockside parking - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Planning board approves proposal to improve Dockside parking

Dockside Restaurant proposal approved for parking expansion along Airlie Rd.
Dockside Restaurant moved one step closer to a new parking lot after its owners' request for a special use permit was approved by the Wilmington Planning Commission Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Dockside Restaurant moved one step closer to a new parking lot after its owners' request for a special use permit was approved by the Wilmington Planning Commission Wednesday.

The permit will allow Dockside's owners to expand and improve its parking area for a total of 80 parking spaces.

The commission also approved the owners' request to have an area of Airlie Road rezoned to allow for the addition of two single-family residential lots and an apartment. 

Dockside has had to use a parking lot that the owners say is entirely too small for their customers to park in.

